Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.00 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $929.85 million and $84.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.02335280 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020906 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ABCC, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, DragonEX, Exmo, Coinnest, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

