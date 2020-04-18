Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,868,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

CSII traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

