Cardstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $45,949.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cardstack

Cardstack is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,800,689 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

