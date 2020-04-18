Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

CARR stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

