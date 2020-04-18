carVertical Price Tops $0.0001 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $948,148.86 and $12,015.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

