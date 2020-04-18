Cashaa Hits 1-Day Volume of $679.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $679.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.02810376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00227140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

