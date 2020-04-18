Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 432,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

