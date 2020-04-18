Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. 438,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,124. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,305,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,878,000 after buying an additional 603,391 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Celestica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,569,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 980,081 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Celestica by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $14,957,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,676,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

