CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,505 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $331.58 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

