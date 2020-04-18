CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.40 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 73.8% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 813.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

