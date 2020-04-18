CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $246.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

