CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.47.

IBM stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

