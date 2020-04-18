CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

