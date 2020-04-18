Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVCY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

