Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 2,972,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 355,617 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 834,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,451. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

