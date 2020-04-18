CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 6,635,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

