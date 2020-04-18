ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $707,351.67

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $707,351.67 and $59,289.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, EXX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034022 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,242.00 or 1.00177991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066205 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000708 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

