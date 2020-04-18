Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 844,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CMCM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 313,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,192. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.