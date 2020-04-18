Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,288 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.63% of Chemours worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $10.60 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

