Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,686 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

