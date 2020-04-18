Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 12,019,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 2,335,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,484. The company has a market cap of $162.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,800.00%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.