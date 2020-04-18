Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $31.37 million and $3.88 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,138,626 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

