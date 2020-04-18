China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JRJC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.