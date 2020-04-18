China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. 6,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,691. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $556.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of -0.79.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

