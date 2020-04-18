Chronologic Price Hits $0.12 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Chronologic has a market cap of $115,759.40 and approximately $240.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,232,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,512 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

