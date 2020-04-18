Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,940,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $6.84 on Friday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,878. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.