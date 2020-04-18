Circle Oil (LON:COP) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Circle Oil (LON:COP) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Circle Oil earned a news impact score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LON COP remained flat at $GBX 3,648 ($47.99) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,218.92.

Circle Oil Company Profile

Circle Oil plc is an Ireland-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The principal activities of the Company are oil and gas exploration, development and production in North Africa with oil and gas production in Egypt, gas production in Morocco, and exploration assets in Morocco and Tunisia.

