Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

