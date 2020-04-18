Civitas Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $89,232.33 and $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,518,645 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

