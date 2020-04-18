Civitas Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market cap of $90,559.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00327530 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00420421 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000504 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004380 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,517,774 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

