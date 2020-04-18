Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,955,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 957,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $341.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.