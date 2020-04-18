CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 12,710,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,168. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

