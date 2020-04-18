CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 2,630,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 909,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.40. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 160,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

