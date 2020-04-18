Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.54 million and a P/E ratio of -35.38. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $21.75.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.