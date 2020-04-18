Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

