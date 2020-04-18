CoinEx Token Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.02827693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,187,557 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

