Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 1,390 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

