Comparing Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) and Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brinx Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brinx Resources and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,193.54%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinx Resources and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.09 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Brinx Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Brinx Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

