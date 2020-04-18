Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.74% of Novanta worth $76,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

