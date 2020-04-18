Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after buying an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

