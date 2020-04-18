Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 177,571 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics accounts for about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.35% of Douglas Dynamics worth $75,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

