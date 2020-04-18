Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 982 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.90% of WD-40 worth $52,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $172.69 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

