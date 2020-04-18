Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of John Bean Technologies worth $47,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of JBT opened at $71.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

