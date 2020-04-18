Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Bottomline Technologies worth $73,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

EPAY stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.