Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.05% of RBC Bearings worth $57,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

