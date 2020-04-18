Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $38.16 Million Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Five9 worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

