Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $58.22 Million Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.33% of PROS worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 84.9% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 172,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRO stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

