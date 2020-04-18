Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $67.11 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.14% of Fox Factory worth $67,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 519,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $24,637,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $13,246,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.