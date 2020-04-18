Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 511,555 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $76,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $16,111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

