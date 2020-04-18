Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud comprises about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Blackbaud worth $59,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

